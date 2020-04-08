Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR LEBLANC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR M. (TARANTO) LEBLANC


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR M. (TARANTO) LEBLANC Obituary
LeBLANC, Eleanor M. (Taranto) Of Waltham, April 5, 2020. Wife of the late Frederick P. LeBlanc. Mother of Janet L. McIntyre (Paul) of West Roxbury, Linda J. Marry of Brockton, and Diane P. LeBlanc of Waltham. Grandmother of Heidi Gurney (Paul) of Brockton. Great-grandmother of Alexandra and Christian. Sister of the late Joseph A., Richard, and Stephen Taranto and Catherine Wamboldt. Longtime friend of the late William H. Sutter. Funeral Services and Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham are private as a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community. Eleanor's family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass at a time and date to be announced in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -