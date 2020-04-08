|
LeBLANC, Eleanor M. (Taranto) Of Waltham, April 5, 2020. Wife of the late Frederick P. LeBlanc. Mother of Janet L. McIntyre (Paul) of West Roxbury, Linda J. Marry of Brockton, and Diane P. LeBlanc of Waltham. Grandmother of Heidi Gurney (Paul) of Brockton. Great-grandmother of Alexandra and Christian. Sister of the late Joseph A., Richard, and Stephen Taranto and Catherine Wamboldt. Longtime friend of the late William H. Sutter. Funeral Services and Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham are private as a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community. Eleanor's family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass at a time and date to be announced in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2020