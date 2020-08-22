|
|
LeBLANC, Eleanor M. (Taranto) Of Waltham, April 5, 2020. Wife of the late Frederick P. LeBlanc. Mother of Janet L. McIntyre (Paul) of West Roxbury, Linda J. Marry of Brockton, and Diane P. LeBlanc of Waltham. Grandmother of Heidi Gurney (Paul) of Brockton. Great-grandmother of Alexandra and Christian. Sister of the late Joseph A., Richard, and Stephen Taranto and Catherine Wamboldt. Longtime friend of the late William H. Sutter. A Memorial Mass for Eleanor will be offered in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, on Saturday, August 29th at 10 a.m. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020