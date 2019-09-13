|
LLOYD, Eleanor M. (Duncan) Of Burlington, Sept. 12. Retired Cotting School teacher. Beloved wife of the late George Lloyd. Loving mother of the late Joan Frances Lloyd. Sister of the late Frances Hayward, Irene Curtis, Mary Bennett, Alice Duncan, and June Ryan. Aunt of Alice Rodriguez of Burlington, John Bennett of FL, the late Mary McGinn, Walter Bennett, Joshua Bennett, and William Nielson. Also survived by many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Monday, Sept. 16 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Eleanor's name may be made to the Cotting School, 453 Concord Ave, Lexington, MA 02421 or www.cotting.org. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 14, 2019