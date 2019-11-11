|
|
MACINNIS, Eleanor M. "Ellie" Of Weymouth, died November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George S.MacInnis, Jr. Loving mother of Mary Ellen MacInnis of Weymouth, and George S. MacInnis, III and his partner, Tracy Panuschka and her son, Bryce Botelho of Hingham. Sister of the late John Sheingold. Aunt of Karen Stevens of Norwood and John Sheingold of Medfield. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday from 4-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, NORTH WEYMOUTH, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9:45 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to John Scott Nursing and Rehab Center, 233 Middle Street, Braintree, MA 02184. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019