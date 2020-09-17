1/
ELEANOR M. (MCINNIS) MCCARTHY
McCARTHY, Eleanor M. (McInnis) Of Natick, formerly of Wellesley. September 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. McCarthy. Loving mother of Mary Ellen McCarthy of Bourne; Joseph A. McCarthy and his wife Carleen of Woodstock, GA; Jane A. McCarthy of Natick; the late Edward J. McCarthy, Jr. and his surviving wife Katherine of Manchester, NH. Grandmother of Connor McCarthy and Teagan McCarthy, both of Woodstock, GA. Sister of the late Raymond McInnis and Victor McInnis. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Eleanor was a 50 year member of Woodland Golf Club of Newton. She loved to play golf and most of all she enjoyed her family. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul Church, Wellesley on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10am. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Eleanor's memory to Children's Tumor Foundation, 370 Lexington Ave., Suite 2100, New York, NY 10017 or to ctf.org/EleanorMcCarthy. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

