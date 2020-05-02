Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR MCINTIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR M. "ELLIE" MCINTIRE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR M. "ELLIE" MCINTIRE Obituary
McINTIRE, Eleanor M. "Ellie" Of North Reading, April 26, 2020, age 78. Loving sister of Marjorie Bowen of Salem, NH and her late husband Harry, daughter of the late Ralph A. and Ruth N. (Belcher) McIntire, sister of the late, William M. and Robert D. McIntire, sister-in-law of Carol C. McIntire of Freedom, NH, also survived by 4 nieces, 4 nephews, several grandnieces and grandnephews. Graveside services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the . Arrangements by Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Eleanor M. "Ellie" McINTIRE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -