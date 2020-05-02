|
McINTIRE, Eleanor M. "Ellie" Of North Reading, April 26, 2020, age 78. Loving sister of Marjorie Bowen of Salem, NH and her late husband Harry, daughter of the late Ralph A. and Ruth N. (Belcher) McIntire, sister of the late, William M. and Robert D. McIntire, sister-in-law of Carol C. McIntire of Freedom, NH, also survived by 4 nieces, 4 nephews, several grandnieces and grandnephews. Graveside services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the . Arrangements by Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020