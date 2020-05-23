Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Furber & White Funeral Home
2925 White Mountain Hwy.
North Conway, NH 03860-0498
(603) 356-5561
More Obituaries for ELEANOR MORROW
ELEANOR M. MORROW

ELEANOR M. MORROW Obituary
MORROW, Eleanor M. Eleanor "Mo" Morrow, age 92 of Glen, NH, formerly of Belmont, MA, died May 16, 2020. She was the twin sister of the late Bob Morrow of Palm Springs, CA. Sister to Claire Virglirolo and husband Skip of Belmont, Rosemary Morrow of West Yarmouth, MA and Peggy Toy of Colorado Springs, CO. She was predeceased by sisters Jean Morrow Poirier of Malden, Joan Morrow and Carol Morrow of Belmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Mountains in North Conway, NH at a later date and Burial in the family plot in Belmont, MA. Complete notice to appear on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Furber & White Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
