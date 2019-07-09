|
|
REIDY, Eleanor M. (Fleming) Of Haverhill, formerly of Somerville. July 8th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Reidy. Loving mother of John D. Reidy and Rosaria Barone of NY, and Nancy McNeil of Haverhill. Devoted grandmother of Shannon and Daniel Reidy and Patrick and his wife Jennie of Haverhill, and Kerry McNeil and Christopher Clement of Framingham. Sister of the late Mary Finn, Joseph and Edward Fleming. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Saturday, at 10 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Saint John Church, 2270 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge at 11 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, from 4-8PM. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To send an online condolence please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019