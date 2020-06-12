Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
(508) 285-4402
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR MACKINDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR (MOTZ) MACKINDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR (MOTZ) MACKINDER Obituary
MACKINDER, Eleanor (Motz) Passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She had a long-standing affiliation with the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum. She is survived by her brother, Joseph, her son Michael of Norton, her daughter and son-in-law Lara and Ken Bekampis of Mansfield and their sons, Jack and Joseph. A Service and Celebration of Eleanor's Life will be held at a later date and place, to be announced. Visiting Hours have been omitted. For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -