ELEANOR MANN VOGEL

ELEANOR MANN VOGEL Obituary
VOGEL, Eleanor Mann Of Belmont, formerly of Needham, December 31, 2019. Daughter of the late Eliot and Anna Mann. Beloved wife of the late Gerald K. Vogel for 50 years. Devoted mother of Joanne V. Jackson and her husband David of Buford, GA, June V. Habiak and her husband John of Laurys Station, PA, Mary Beth Vogel of Beverly, and Katherine V. Stievater and her husband David of Belmont. Grandmother of Emily J. Loh and Anna Jackson, Christopher and Gregory Habiak, and Colin, Grant, Brett and Troy Stievater. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hour in St. Peter's Church, 100 Concord Ave., Cambridge on Friday, January 3 at 9:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Graduate of Boston Girls' Latin School and Radcliffe College. Former elementary school teacher, insurance underwriter, founder of the Great Books Program at Broadmeadow School in Needham and member of the Needham Garden Club. Above all, Eleanor dedicated her life to her family and passed peacefully with her four daughters at her side. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Eleanor's memory to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at Komen.org Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020
