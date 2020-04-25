Home

ELEANOR MAY (COOKSON) HARTLEY


1933 - 2020
ELEANOR MAY (COOKSON) HARTLEY Obituary
HARTLEY, Eleanor May (Cookson) Born May 30, 1933 in Boston, MA, died at home April 16, 2020 in Hernando, FL. Elly graduated from East Bridgewater High School and received her BA in Education from Bridgewater State University, followed by her MA in Special Education. She taught in the Weymouth, MA and Waltham, MA school systems before moving to Stow, MA, where she worked for Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC). After her retirement, she lived in Warren, NH and recently Hernando, FL. She is survived by her husband, William Skelton Hartley, her children, Thomas William Hartley and Rebecca Susan Hartley, and her three grandchildren, all of whom loved her very much and miss her dearly. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no Service will be held at this time.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
