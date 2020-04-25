Boston Globe Obituaries
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
ELEANOR MCLEES

ELEANOR MCLEES Obituary
McLEES, Eleanor Age 92, a long time resident of Brookline, and a resident at Sherrill House for the last three years, has died of the COVID-19 virus, April 23. Eleanor was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland. She was the beloved sister of Myra Murphy, and her husband, George, of Australia and was predeceased by her brother Herbert McLees of England. She is also survived by her two loving nephews, Simon and Jonathan McLees of England, and two loving nieces, Tanya Passarin and Amanda Duke, of Australia. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling to visit her family. Eleanor was a longtime employee of Tufts NE Medical Center. She was a gentle soul with a smile for everyone she met. Her ashes will be buried at the family plot in Belfast, N.I. Services for Eleanor are in the care of Magni Funeral Home in NEWTON, and will be private.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
