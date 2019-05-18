MITCHELL, Eleanor (Gannon) Of Burlington, died peacefully, May 18, at the age 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Mitchell. Loving mother of Robert Mitchell and his wife Christine of Methuen, John Mitchell and his wife Eileen of Whitinsville, William Mitchell of Burlington, Ann Mitchell of Lexington, Carol Mitchell and Marie Mitchell both of Bedford, and David Mitchell and his wife Kate of Wilmington. Cherished grandmother of Owen and Abigail Mitchell of Wilmington. Dear sister of the late Augustine Gannon, and the late Mary Lazor. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Tuesday, May 21 from 4-8 pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22 at 9:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10:00 am. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorial donations may be made to NuPath, 147 New Boston St., Woburn, MA 01801. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019