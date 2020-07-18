Boston Globe Obituaries
ELEANOR (CANTWELL) MORGAN

ELEANOR (CANTWELL) MORGAN Obituary
MORGAN, Eleanor (Cantwell) Age 86, of Marshfield, formerly of Waltham, July 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Morgan. Loving mother of Richard of Weymouth, William & Anne of Hopkinton, and James of Marshfield, and the late Edward "Eddie" Morgan. Devoted grandmother of William & Nancy Morgan, Elizabeth & Michael Ashley, Caroline Morgan, Annie Morgan, and Kathleen Morgan; great-grandmother of Luke Ashley, Claire Ashley, Monica Morgan, Cameron Ashley. Also survived by many cherished relatives and friends. Extended family and friends may briefly call at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Thurs., July 23, from 4-8PM. A private Catholic Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester, followed by a private Burial at Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed. Memorial donations may be made in Eleanor's name to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. www.costellolfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Eleanor (Cantwell) MORGAN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
