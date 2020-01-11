|
|
FAULKNER, Eleanor P. (Caputo) Of West Roxbury, January 10, 2020. She was 100 years old. Loving mother of Karen Faulkner of West Roxbury, Warren L. Faulkner, III and his wife Anita of Dudley, MA and Judith Cleveland and her husband Ted of Omaha, NE. Devoted grandmother of Sarah, David, Megan, Emily, and Nicole. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Rose Donohoe for the loving care and kindness she showed to Eleanor these last 6 years. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to the . www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020