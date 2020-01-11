Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR FAULKNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR P. FAULKNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR P. FAULKNER Obituary
FAULKNER, Eleanor P. (Caputo) Of West Roxbury, January 10, 2020. She was 100 years old. Loving mother of Karen Faulkner of West Roxbury, Warren L. Faulkner, III and his wife Anita of Dudley, MA and Judith Cleveland and her husband Ted of Omaha, NE. Devoted grandmother of Sarah, David, Megan, Emily, and Nicole. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Rose Donohoe for the loving care and kindness she showed to Eleanor these last 6 years. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to the . www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -