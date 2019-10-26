Boston Globe Obituaries
ELEANOR P. (BLASI) MEEHAN

ELEANOR P. (BLASI) MEEHAN Obituary
MEEHAN, Eleanor P. (Blasi) Of Somerville, formerly of Medford, October 24, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Eli and Mary Blasi. Loving mother of Mary MacLeod of Stoneham. Sister of Paul Blasi, the late Jimmie, Gene, Bobby Blasi, Kathryn Holmes, Junie Munroe and Justine Sullivan. Dear grandmother of Jennifer Goble, Andrew and James MacLeod. Great-grandmother of Harlow Goble. A Funeral Home Service will be held for Eleanor, Thursday morning, October 31, 2019 in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE at 11:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Wednesday, 4-8. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation, 650 Suffolk St., Lowell, MA 01854. epilepsynewengland.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019
