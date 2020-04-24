|
PACKER, Eleanor Passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2020. Survivors include her treasured husband of 64 years, Carl, her children Scott, Paul and Julie Packer, her grandchildren Amy Packer, Dillon and Seth Boveri, as well as her siblings Carol Levy, Paul Rosenberg and Marjorie Levy Beck. She worked for the Burlington, MA public school system for 35 years as a counselor and mentor to countless students, focusing on those with special needs, and will be remembered by family and friends for her infinite warmth, generosity, and compassion. The Service will be held when we can gather in a group large enough to accommodate all the people whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, PORTSMOUTH, NH.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2020