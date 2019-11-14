|
|
ANDLER, Eleanor Pauline (Chansky) Of Newton, formerly of Brighton on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale, where she lived and was cared for by a loving staff for three years. Eleanor was married to her beloved husband, the late Irving Andler, for 39 years. She was the loving mother of Judy Andler of Cambridge and Rise Liskov and her husband Richard of Riverdale, NY. Eleanor was a devoted grandmother to Liza, Alan, Aaron and David, and leaves behind her sister, Deena Weir of Foxboro, and brother, David Chansky of Alpharetta, GA. Eleanor also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. All remained in her heart through her last days. Services will be held at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Sunday, November 17 at 11:30AM. Burial will follow at Temple Emanuel Memorial Park, 497 North St., Randolph. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, MA 02131 or Greater Boston Legal Services, 93 Friend St., Boston, MA 02114. Following the Burial, a gathering to celebrate Eleanor will follow at Dedham Hilton, 25 Allied Dr., Dedham. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019