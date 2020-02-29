|
PETERS, Eleanor (Hill) Age 104, of Arlington and Rockport, Eleanor (Hill) Peters died February 28 at Elizabeth Seaton Residence in Wellesley. Born at home in Arlington on June 11, 1915 to John J. and Mary (Moylan) Hill, she was preceded in death by siblings David, Margaret, Edgar and John and by her husband Lt. Commander John Mortimer Peters. She was a member of the Simmons College Class of 1933, a lifelong hospital volunteer, and an early advocate of hospice care. She is survived by her son John M. Peters, Jr. of Belmont and two daughters, Andrea P. Rush of New Milford, CT and Lisa K. Peters of Arlington. She also leaves two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Services private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020