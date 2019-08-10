|
|
AMMEN, Eleanor Pope Aged 90, passed away on August 5, 2019 surrounded by the love and support of her dedicated family. She leaves her husband, David L. Ammen, three children, David Switzer and his wife Laura of Florida and Katherine Pelletier and her husband Joseph of Danvers, and Karen Gelband and her husband Ned of Florida, her stepchildren, Jonathan Ammen and his wife Heather of Lincoln and Julia Breneiser and her husband Jeffrey of Pennsylvania, her grandchildren, Sarah Pazdziorny and her husband Brian, Rachael Novello and her husband Brian, Hannah Pelletier and her fiancé Troy Perry, Daniel Switzer and his wife Jerolyn, and Emma Claire Switzer, her stepgrandchildren, Avery and Durst Breneiser and Breylen Ammen, and six great-grandchildren, Charlie, Eleanor Pope, Georgia, Samuel Walter, Lucas, and Olivia. She was predeceased by her son Jonathan Pope Switzer, her husband Walter Abel, and her siblings Louise Southwick and John Pope. A celebration of Mrs. Ammen's life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Tedesco Country Club, Tedesco St., Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Wellesley College, 106 Central St., Wellesley, MA 02481 or the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements are under the direction of C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS Square. See full obituary at www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019