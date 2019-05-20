|
|
DeMARTINO, Eleanor R. (Crowley) Of Boston, formerly of Dedham, May 19, 2019. Dear and devoted wife of the late Louis DeMartino. Loving mother of Jacqueline O'Neill of Boston and the late Joseph "Dennis" DeMartino. Beloved grandmother of Leigh Crowley O'Neill and Thomas P. O'Neill, IV, both of NY. Dear sister of the late Joseph Crowley. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor's memory may be made to St. Cecelia's Church, 18 Belvidere St., Boston, MA 02115 or to Women's Lunch Place, 67 Newbury St., Boston, MA 02116. Funeral Services will be private. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019