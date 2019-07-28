Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR FLANAGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR R. (LIBBY) FLANAGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR R. (LIBBY) FLANAGAN Obituary
FLANAGAN, Eleanor R. (Libby) Age 100, of Milton, passed away July 27th. Beloved wife for 49 years of the late Joseph J. Mother of Joseph R. Flanagan and his wife Nancy of Canton and Gerri Cassidy and her late husband Arthur of Wrentham. Sister of the late Blanche Travers. Grandmother of Jay Flanagan, Susan Almon, Stacey Malloy and Katie Cassidy. Great-grandmother of Owen, Ally, Ashley, Tyler, Gerald, Hannah, Nolan and Warner. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, Thursday morning at 10. Burial Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now