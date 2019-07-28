|
|
FLANAGAN, Eleanor R. (Libby) Age 100, of Milton, passed away July 27th. Beloved wife for 49 years of the late Joseph J. Mother of Joseph R. Flanagan and his wife Nancy of Canton and Gerri Cassidy and her late husband Arthur of Wrentham. Sister of the late Blanche Travers. Grandmother of Jay Flanagan, Susan Almon, Stacey Malloy and Katie Cassidy. Great-grandmother of Owen, Ally, Ashley, Tyler, Gerald, Hannah, Nolan and Warner. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, Thursday morning at 10. Burial Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019