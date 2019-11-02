Boston Globe Obituaries
|
LYONS, Eleanor R. (Maher) Fondly known as "Little Honey," age 72, of Wilmington, formerly of Waltham, passed away on October 31, 2019 at the Winchester Hospital. Eleanor was the beloved wife of 51 years to Joseph R. Lyons, Jr., devoted mother of Kenneth Lyons & his wife Molly of Arlington and Melissa "Missy" Hughes & her husband Keith of Webster. Loving "Grammy" of Sadie, Jill and Fiona Lyons, Jake and Cole Ford, Jake and Owen Hughes. Cherished daughter of the late William and Eleanor (Brown) Maher, dear sister of the late William "Billy" Maher. Sister-in-law of Richard and Jean Lyons of Plano, TX and Lauren Maher. Aunt of Richard Lyons and Katherine Wall of Dallas, TX. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Wednesday, November 6th at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 5th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, Attn: Development, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
