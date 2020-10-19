McCABE, Eleanor R. (Lyons) Of Edelweiss Village, West Roxbury, former longtime resident of Roslindale, passed away on October 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick Joseph and Delia (Keady) Lyons originally from County Galway, Ireland. Devoted mother of Patricia Stewart and her husband George of RI. Loving grandmother of Christina, Michael, Caitlyn, Michaela, and Matthew. Also survived by several great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Joseph F. Lyons and his late wife Agnes, the late Mary Amsler and her late husband Francis X. Amsler. Loving aunt of Mary Beth Bell, Susan Smith, Joseph Lyons, Mary Ellen Jay, Ann Corkery, Francis X. Amsler, and Joseph L. Amsler. Eleanor was a proud graduate of Roslindale High School and Boston College. She was a devoted Boston Public School Teacher for many years. Eleanor's students from The Roger Clap Elementary School, Dorchester recently organized a celebration for her; it was one of her most joyful days. She was a longtime faithful parishioner, lector, and Eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale. Visiting hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, October 22nd from 5-7pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Thursday, October 23rd at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church Roslindale at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited, please follow all Covid-19 guidelines. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Eleanor's memory to the Quinn Amsler Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor Brookline, MA 02445. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com
