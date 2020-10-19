1/1
ELEANOR R. (LYONS) MCCABE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELEANOR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCABE, Eleanor R. (Lyons) Of Edelweiss Village, West Roxbury, former longtime resident of Roslindale, passed away on October 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick Joseph and Delia (Keady) Lyons originally from County Galway, Ireland. Devoted mother of Patricia Stewart and her husband George of RI. Loving grandmother of Christina, Michael, Caitlyn, Michaela, and Matthew. Also survived by several great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Joseph F. Lyons and his late wife Agnes, the late Mary Amsler and her late husband Francis X. Amsler. Loving aunt of Mary Beth Bell, Susan Smith, Joseph Lyons, Mary Ellen Jay, Ann Corkery, Francis X. Amsler, and Joseph L. Amsler. Eleanor was a proud graduate of Roslindale High School and Boston College. She was a devoted Boston Public School Teacher for many years. Eleanor's students from The Roger Clap Elementary School, Dorchester recently organized a celebration for her; it was one of her most joyful days. She was a longtime faithful parishioner, lector, and Eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale. Visiting hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, October 22nd from 5-7pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Thursday, October 23rd at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church Roslindale at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited, please follow all Covid-19 guidelines. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Eleanor's memory to the Quinn Amsler Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor Brookline, MA 02445. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved