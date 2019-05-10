|
McCARTHY, Eleanor R. (Mallett) Of Venice, FL formerly of Somerville, Stoneham, and Hampton, NH, May 6. Beloved wife of the late Paul K. McCarthy, Sr. Survived by her loving children: Mary Ann Doherty & husband William Bonia, Beth Callahan, Paul K. McCarthy, Jr., Susan Merritt & husband Dexter, Richard McCarthy & wife Karen, Theresa Pieri & late husband Siro, Karen O'Regan & late husband William and Patricia Webster & husband William. Also survived by 17 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by sisters, Dorothy Painter, Rita Hazard, Lillian Wardell, Mary McKay, Estella Uva and Jeannie Cassel and brothers, Leonard Mallett & Phillip Mallett. Funeral Services were private. Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, STONEHAM. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
