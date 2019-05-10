Boston Globe Obituaries
|
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0405
ELEANOR R. MCCARTHY

ELEANOR R. MCCARTHY Obituary
McCARTHY, Eleanor R. (Mallett) Of Venice, FL formerly of Somerville, Stoneham, and Hampton, NH, May 6. Beloved wife of the late Paul K. McCarthy, Sr. Survived by her loving children: Mary Ann Doherty & husband William Bonia, Beth Callahan, Paul K. McCarthy, Jr., Susan Merritt & husband Dexter, Richard McCarthy & wife Karen, Theresa Pieri & late husband Siro, Karen O'Regan & late husband William and Patricia Webster & husband William. Also survived by 17 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by sisters, Dorothy Painter, Rita Hazard, Lillian Wardell, Mary McKay, Estella Uva and Jeannie Cassel and brothers, Leonard Mallett & Phillip Mallett. Funeral Services were private. Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, STONEHAM.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
