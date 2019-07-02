Boston Globe Obituaries
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
ELEANOR R. MURPHY

ELEANOR R. MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Eleanor R. (Callahan) Of North Reading, June 27th. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Murphy. Loving mother of Paul Murphy and his wife Deb of NH, Linda Kerrigan and her husband Brian of North Reading and Kevin Murphy and his partner Kimmy. Beloved daughter of the late Bernard and Gertrude Callahan. Dear sister of Mary McDonald and the late Bernard Callahan, Joan Collins, Robert Callahan and Edward Callahan. Sister-in-law of Mary Hulse of NH and Joan Callahan of Stoneham. Grandmother of Andrew, Katie and Steph Kerrigan. A Memorial Service will be held for Eleanor in the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line on Monday, July 8th at 7pm. Relatives and friends may visit with the family prior to the service from 5-7pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's name to VNA of Middlesex-East Sawtelle Hospice House, 320 Haverhill Street, Reading, MA 01867. Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019
