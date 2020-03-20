Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR SANTORO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR R. (SMITH) SANTORO


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR R. (SMITH) SANTORO Obituary
SANTORO, Eleanor R. (Smith) Of Norwood, passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Santoro, Jr. Devoted mother of Henry J. Santoro, III and his wife Thea Singer of Chestnut Hill and Linda J. Santoro and her husband Kevin Cramer of Indianapolis, IN. Aunt of Jeffrey F. Kern and his wife Elizabeth Walsh of Norton. Sister of WIlliam Smith and his wife Margaret of Medford. Cherished grandmother of Alexandra Letts of Miami, FL and Sophie SInger-Santoro of Chestnut Hill. All Services will be private and there will be a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 www.apdaparkinson.org or to the Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459. www.gscommunitycare.org Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -