SANTORO, Eleanor R. (Smith) Of Norwood, passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Santoro, Jr. Devoted mother of Henry J. Santoro, III and his wife Thea Singer of Chestnut Hill and Linda J. Santoro and her husband Kevin Cramer of Indianapolis, IN. Aunt of Jeffrey F. Kern and his wife Elizabeth Walsh of Norton. Sister of WIlliam Smith and his wife Margaret of Medford. Cherished grandmother of Alexandra Letts of Miami, FL and Sophie SInger-Santoro of Chestnut Hill. All Services will be private and there will be a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 www.apdaparkinson.org or to the Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459. www.gscommunitycare.org Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020