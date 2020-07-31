|
SULLIVAN, Eleanor R. (Murphy) Age 94, of Reading, MA, formerly of Melrose, went to God on Thursday afternoon of July 30th, peacefully with her daughter by her side. Eleanor was born the third of four children on July 24, 1926 in Cambridge, to Ellen (McGrath) and William Murphy. Affectionately known as "Ellie," she grew up in Cambridge and later married Francis "Frank" Sullivan in 1945.
She loved the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, was a member of the Highland Greens Golf League at Hillview Country Club and enjoyed spending time and traveling with her Wilmington friends. Ellie was also an active member of her church, St. Athanasius. Ellie loved spending time with her grandkids every chance she had. She was a grand matriarch with a soul made of perseverance, pride and kindness.
Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late Francis Sullivan. Mother of Richard Sullivan, John Sullivan and Kathleen Crowley and her companion Richard Roy, all of Dracut, and the late Thomas Sullivan. Mother-in-law of Janice Sullivan of Centerville. Sister of Phyllis Murphy of Watertown and the late William and Robert Murphy. Cherished grandmother of Brendon, Caitlin, Scott and his wife Brittney, Kacey and her husband Patrick, Sean and his wife Melissa, Ryan and Savannah. Great-grandmother of Owen, Ella, Caleb, Katelyn, Ryder, Declan, Ryder, Connor, Anthony and Delaney.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading on Tuesday, August 4th at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Interment will be private in VA National Cemetery, Bourne. Arrangements by the the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020