|
|
WILLIAMS, Eleanor R. Of Medford, entered into eternal rest at Massachusetts General Hospital on July 17, 2020 surrounded by the compassionate staff of the MGH ICU and her immediate family via ZOOM, as well as supported in prayer by many who loved her. She was 88 years old. A retired Social Worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance, a loyal Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and a proud Red Sox Fan "since 1946," Eleanor was the daughter of the late Newton O. and Gertrude A. (Carey) Williams, sister of the late Dennis E. Williams and wife of the late William R. Lamphier. Eleanor was the beloved mother of the Rev. David Dismas with whom she made her home, Lee (Lamphier-Spatafore) Berrier and her husband, Jerry, of Malden, and grandmother of Rachel Spatafore and her fiancée, Joan Klinke, of Athol. She is also survived by her stepson, Robert Lamphier and his wife, Elizabeth; her devoted niece, Annemarie Russell; and her dear friend, Annette Scoppa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with genuine concern for the people Eleanor loved most, a private committal service was held. A public Celebration of Her Eternal Life in Christ will be scheduled when it is safe to hold large gatherings. Contributions in Eleanor's memory would be sincerely appreciated to either Sacred Heart Southern Missions, Attn: Father Jack Kurps, PO Box 190, Walls, Mississippi 38680, or to her son's mission: Saint Nicholas Ministries, Attn: Rev. David Dismas, PO Box 560095, West Medford, MA 02156-0095. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home, MALDEN, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2020