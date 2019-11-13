Boston Globe Obituaries
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central St.
Stoneham, MA
View Map
ELEANOR T. (CULLINANE) MILLER

ELEANOR T. (CULLINANE) MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Eleanor T. (Cullinane) Of Woburn, November 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard A. Miller, Jr. Devoted mother of Paul E. Miller and his wife Amy of Tewksbury, and the late Charles B. Miller. Loving grandmother of Kevin, Danny, Alicia, Hannah and David Miller. Sister of the late Arthur, John, Mick and Edmund Cullinane, Mary Lambert, Agnes Kennedy, Doris and Dorothia Cullinane, and Elizabeth Riley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Monday, November 18th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, from 2 to 6 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019
