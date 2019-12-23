Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR T. (RIDINGS) MURPHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR T. (RIDINGS) MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Eleanor T. "Elly" (Ridings) At 90 years of age. Of Charlestown, suddenly, December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Murphy. Devoted mother of Michael J. Murphy & wife AnneMarie. Loving Nana to Jason Scales & wife Katie, Jillian Hess & husband Will, Joseph Murphy & her great-grandchildren Jason, Lauren, Megan, Henry & Liam. Beloved sister of Geraldine Ridings, Ronald Ridings (Ret. BFD) & the late Mary Guittarr, Dorothy Spinney, Alfred, Joseph, Robert, John, Richard & Frances E. Ridings. Sister-in-law of Elaine & Mary Ridings. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Elly's Funeral on Friday at 9 AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Elly's name to St. Mary's Church Building Fund, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carr Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -