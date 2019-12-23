|
MURPHY, Eleanor T. "Elly" (Ridings) At 90 years of age. Of Charlestown, suddenly, December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Murphy. Devoted mother of Michael J. Murphy & wife AnneMarie. Loving Nana to Jason Scales & wife Katie, Jillian Hess & husband Will, Joseph Murphy & her great-grandchildren Jason, Lauren, Megan, Henry & Liam. Beloved sister of Geraldine Ridings, Ronald Ridings (Ret. BFD) & the late Mary Guittarr, Dorothy Spinney, Alfred, Joseph, Robert, John, Richard & Frances E. Ridings. Sister-in-law of Elaine & Mary Ridings. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Elly's Funeral on Friday at 9 AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Elly's name to St. Mary's Church Building Fund, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019