SAUNDERS, Eleanor T. Age 73, of Wareham, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham unexpectedly. She was the wife of Russell L. Saunders. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Taranto) Ferranti. A graduate of Cambridge High and Latin, Class of 1963, she worked as a supervisor for New England Telephone for many years. After moving to Wareham in 1976, she worked for In House Hearing in Wareham, and then was Telemarketing Manager for the Dennis Hayden Insurance Agency, and the Ruel Insurance Agency. She loved the beach, taking long walks and cooking, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Eleanor was a member of the Tobey Hospital Guild and was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Wareham. Survivors include her husband; her daughter, Diana Saunders-Martin and her husband Robert of Marion; her three grandchildren, Madisen, Jacksen and Gavin; her siblings, Rita Halle of Wareham, John Ferranti and his wife Theresa of Wareham, Marie Calogero and her husband Frank of Hanson, Diana Drake and her husband Richard of Arlington, Deborah Palazzolo and her husband Joseph of Maynard, and Angela Poyant and her husband Claudin of Wareham; her sister-in-law, Linda Cobb and her husband Rick Cobb of Nashua, NH. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her in-laws, the late Robert Halle, and Maryellen and Clayton James, Jr. Her Funeral will be from the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), WAREHAM, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, High St., Wareham at 10 AM. Interment will be in Old Landing Cemetery, Marion. Visiting Hours will be Friday, from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Tobey Hospital Guild c/o Southcoast Hospital Philanthropy Dept., 101 Page St., New Bedford, MA 02740. For directions and online guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary