TEEVEN, Eleanor "Ellie" (Canty) Of Waltham, died on April 19, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital of complications from Covid-19.
Beloved wife of the late Jerome F. Teeven. Ellie is survived by five daughters, Martha (John) Zawadzki of Plymouth, Diane (Thomas) Ryberg of Milton, Nancy (David) LaRoche of Waltham, Rosemary Teeven of Hoboken, NJ, and Catherine (Christopher) Hall of Mason, OH. Ellie is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Heather Zawadzki, Brian Zawadzki, Christopher Ryberg, Melissa Morrissey, Michael Ryberg, Ashlee Sherman, Kathryn Cardarelli, Jill LaRoche, Ellie Giovanetti, Donato Giovanetti and Mary Hall, and 10 great-grandchildren. Ellie was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Rosemary (Bliss) Canty, and brother, Stuart Carroll.
Due to current social restrictions, a Celebration of Ellie's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The at dementiasociety.org. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com
