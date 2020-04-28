|
O'CONNOR , Eleanor W. (Wallwork) Age 88, of Dedham, passed peacefully on April 23, 2020, born and raised in Newton Centre and a longtime resident of West Roxbury, Chestnut Hill, and Newton. Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Arthur J. O'Connor of Roslindale; daughter of the late Thomas F. and Margaret J. (MacInnes) Wallwork and is survived by her children, Mary O. Cramer and her husband Jack of Needham, Arthur T. O'Connor of New York, NY, Stephen J. O'Connor and his wife Deng of Suisun City, CA, and Thomas W. O'Connor and his wife Lisa of Leominster; a brother Edwin N. Wallwork and his wife Janice of Waltham, eight beloved grandchildren, Elisabeth, Alexander, Thomas, Tyla, Eleanor, James, Dome, and Oosanay, one great-grandchild John (Jack), and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Genevieve Steffens, Margaret Sherman, Thomas, James A. and Robert F. Wallwork. Eleanor was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Newton Centre and the Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing in Jamaica Plain. She spent her early years as a Registered Nurse at Faulkner Hospital and would later devote her time to raising a family, while also assisting with her husband's medical practice throughout greater Boston. Eleanor was a woman of great faith and a longtime parishioner of St. Ignatius Church in Chestnut Hill. She was involved in numerous activities at St. Ignatius and was particularly devoted to the daily Rosary group. She also volunteered extensively for school activities as she raised her family. Eleanor had an incredible knack for and interest in Interior Home Decorating and was always eager to offer her expertise. She enjoyed many years on Cape Cod in West Harwich. Her family and extended family meant the world to her. Eleanor was best known for her kindness, compassion, and generosity toward everyone she met. She had an innate ability of being so mindful for the concerns of others. On Friday, May 1, there will be a funeral procession commencing at approximately 10:30AM from the P.E. Murray Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY to St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 LaGrange St., West Roxbury for a Roman Catholic graveside service at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the 'Cardinal's Annual Stewardship Appeal' www.bostoncatholicappeal.org For directions and online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020