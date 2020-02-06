|
WHITAKER, Eleanor Died at home in Hudson, NH, surrounded by family, on February 5, 2020 after a brief illness. Eleanor was an enthusiastic and devoted mother of five, grandmother of thirteen, and great-grandmother of three. Eleanor was deeply loved and will be missed by her husband of 65 years, Norman, her daughter and son-in-law Nancy and James Hile of Deerfield, IL, and three sons and their wives: Norman and Mari Whitaker of Bellevue, WA, Kenneth and Frances Whitaker of Manchester, NH, and Andrew and Kathy Whitaker of Hollis, NH. She was predeceased by beloved son Eric. Visiting Hours: A reception of remembrance for family and friends will be held at the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Ferry Street, HUDSON, NH on Monday, February 10th from 11:30am – 2:00pm. Donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to the ALS Therapy Development Institute at www.als.net or (617) 441-7200 or End Brain Cancer at www.endbraincancer.org or (425) 444-2215. To share an online message of condolence or more information, please visit www.dumontsullivan.com The Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home in HUDSON, NH is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020