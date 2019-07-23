TOMM, Eleanora M. A lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away on July 21, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving daughter of the late Jacob and Mabel (Gusson) Tomm. Sister of Frederick Tomm and his wife Elizabeth, Joanne Yany and her husband Al and the late James Tomm, Rose Joseph and Najlae Solomon. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Eleanor was a member of many organizations within St. George Orthodox Church in Norwood, and did volunteer work in her community, especially for . Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 4-8pm, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 9am, at St. George Orthodox Church, Norwood. Following the Funeral Service burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



Family Owned And Operated



781-762-0482 Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019