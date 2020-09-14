CASEY, Eleanore M. (Murphy) Of Medford, September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of William S. Casey. Loving mother of Mary Lou Seidner and her husband Marc of Boston, William S. Casey, III of Pleasant Hill, CA, Joseph W. Casey and his wife Susan of Medford, James W. Casey and his wife Mary Caddle of Melrose. Sister of Vincent Murphy of Woburn and the late James Murphy. Dear grandmother of Jillian, Casey, John, Lexi, Piper and Henry. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Eleanore, in St. Raphael Church, Medford, Wednesday morning at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanore's memory to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation at: MDA.org
.