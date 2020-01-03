|
FERIOLI, Elena C. Age 89, of East Wareham, Dec. 31, 2019. Wife of Carl P. Ferioli, Sr. Mother of Jill M. Ferioli-Lockhart of Plymouth, Carol J. Ferioli of Taunton, Diane E. Clark of Sturbridge, Carl P. Ferioli, Jr. of Barrington, NH, Gail M. Somers of Plymouth, and Paul P. Ferioli of North Reading. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Federico and Bambina Rose (Padula) Pizzi. Sister of the late Rudolpho Pizzi, Ida Pizzi and Edmundo Pizzi. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), WAREHAM, on Tues., Jan. 7, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret's Church, 141 Main St., Buzzards Bay at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in her memory may be made to Southcoast VNA and Hospice, Attn: Community Affairs, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719. For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 4, 2020