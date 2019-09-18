|
COLELLA, Elena (Pepi) Of Dedham, September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Colella. Devoted mother of Randy Colella and his wife M. Leslie of Medfield. Grandmother of Jennifer Clark of Millis, Brenda Elwell of Holliston, Bryan Colella of Walpole, and Cameron Colella of Somerville. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Joseph Pepi, Virgil Pepi, Libby Rubin, and Glo Pepi. Elena transitioned to heaven to be with her beloved husband Jerry on September 16, at the age of 93. Elena was born and raised in Boston. She was the daughter of the late Giovanna and Sebastiano, who emigrated from Italy. Elena graduated from Boston High School and married Jerry shortly after. They raised their son Randy in Dedham. In their 67 years together they enjoyed traveling and reminiscing over their trips to Italy. Elena also enjoyed theatre, opera, and above all spending time with family. We will miss her warm heart and listening to the many stories she shared of her life with Jerry. A private Funeral Service will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Elena's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019