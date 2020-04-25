|
GALENO, Elena (Indolfi) Of Wareham and formerly of Medford, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was 92. Elena Galeno is the beloved wife of the late Guido Galeno whom passed in 2001, with whom she shared 69 years of marriage. She was a devoted mother of son Orazio Galeno and his wife Claire of Eliot, ME, son Pietro Galeno and his wife Rosa of Easton, MA and, late son Domenic Galeno and wife Karen of York, ME, daughter Maria and husband John Botelho of Easton, MA. Elena was the Nonna to seven grandchildren, Kara Bolger and husband Ray Bolger, Jillian Hagen and husband Justin Hagen, Bryanna Perrotta and husband Glenn Perrotta, Michael Galeno, Pietro Galeno, Jacqueline Galeno, and Francesca Galeno. Nonna is also survived by three great-grandchildren with another great-grandbaby on the way. Our beloved mother and grandmother and great-grandmother will be missed by her family, but we extend our sincerest gratitude to her caretakers at BayPointe Nursing and Rehab Facility in Brockton, MA. If any donations would like to be made in honor of Elena Galeno, please address them to BayPointe Rehabilitation Center at 50 Christy's Pl., Brockton, MA 02301. Due to Federal & State Emergency concerning COVID-19, private funeral services will be held for family with her interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, EASTON. For condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020