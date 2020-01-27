Boston Globe Obituaries
ELENA (MASCIOCCHI) IMPERATO

ELENA (MASCIOCCHI) IMPERATO Obituary
IMPERATO, Elena (Masciocchi) In Saugus, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27. Beloved wife of the late Richard, devoted mother of Elaine Ventresca and husband Richard and Richard Imperato. Dear sister of Mary MacDonald, predeceased by 1 sister and 3 brothers, cherished grandmother of 6 grand and 8 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Elena's life by gathering in the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights), EAST BOSTON, on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11-1, with a Prayer Service at 12:45. Services will conclude with Elena being laid to rest with her loving husband in Riverside Cemetery. May they rest in peace. For more info, ruggieromh.com Ruggiero Family Memorial Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020
