Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
ELENA L. (CAMPAGNA) SULLIVAN

ELENA L. (CAMPAGNA) SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Elena L. (Campagna) Of Everett, formerly of Melrose, Dec. 10, 2019 at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Daniel P. Sullivan, Sr. with whom she shared 36 years of marriage. Loving mother of Paul V. Sullivan and his wife Mary of Melrose, Karen O'Connell and her husband Charles of Everett, and Daniel P. Sullivan, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Stoneham. Dear sister of the late Anthony Campagna & his wife Louise, Joanne Fontano & her husband James, Vincent Campagna & his wife Arlene, Dorothy Ugieletto & her husband Anthony, and Arthur Campagna. Proud grandmother of Elana, Kim Elena, Eric, John, Alexander, and the late Danielle Sullivan. Loving great-grandmother of Tara, Nicholas, Madaline, Nicolas, and Emilia, and great-great-grandmother of Landon and Jameson. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Elena's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 2-6pm, and again on Monday at 10am before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for her Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery. Gifts in Elena's memory to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 W. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. For more info, RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
