MacISAAC, Elena M. Of Milton, November 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. MacIsaac. Loving mother of Diane Connolly and her husband Mark of Hyde Park, Teresa Tziatzos of Norton, Thomas MacIsaac and his wife Marie of South Boston, Scott MacIsaac and his wife Heather of West Roxbury, Brian MacIsaac and his wife Emily of Dorchester and the late Carol Fountain and Christopher MacIsaac. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Sister of Susan DeSimone of Lynnfield. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, November 7th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Pius X Church, Milton at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Friday 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com
