|
|
VICTORIA, Elena M. (Parziale) Of Raynham, died August 20, 2019, at the age of 93. Wife of the late Joseph A. Victoria. Mother of Elena M. Moro, Barbara A. Erwin, Robert J. Victoria, Donna A. Victoria-Chandler and her husband Richard L. Sister of Arthur Parziale, Celia Parziale and the late Anthony and Raymond Parziale. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., BRIDGEWATER, Wed., Sept. 4th at 9:00am. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Raynham at 10:00am. Visiting Hours Tues., Sept. 3rd from 4-8pm. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Elena's memory to the American Diabetes Foundation, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019