Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
View Map
MARINI, Elena Of Canton, passed away July 29th. Aunt of Leona Hanrahan and her husband Neal of CT, Leonard Marini and his wife Sallie of Natick, Steven Marini and his wife Louise of MD and the late Donald Marini, Rita Coppola and William & Margaret Tocci. Sister of the late Lena Tocci, Maria Marini and Anthony Marini. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton Saturday morning at 10. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Saturday morning prior to the mass from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019
