PREVITE, Elena P. (Fiore) Of Melrose, Oct. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 58 years to Andrew J. Previte. Dedicated & loving mother of Peter Previte, and Christina E. Raymond & her husband Daniel of Windham, NH. Cherished grandmother of Daniel J. Raymond, II & his wife Kaitlyn, Timothy M. Raymond and the late Matthew A. Raymond. Caring sister of Adele Tarallo of Canton, Alfred Fiore of Milton and the late John Fiore & Dino Fiore. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Thursday, Oct. 17th, from 4-7PM. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Church of the Incarnation, 425 Upham St., Melrose at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elena's name to the Special Olympics, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752 or at www.specialolympicsma.org For directions & to sign online condolences, visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019