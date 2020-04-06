Boston Globe Obituaries
ELENA (AVALLONE) RICCI

ELENA (AVALLONE) RICCI Obituary
RICCI, Elena (Avallone) Of East Boston, passed away on April 4th at the age of 96. Loving daughter of the late Matteo Donato and Christina (Ingrasia) Avallone. Beloved wife of over 55 years of Louis Frank Ricci. Devoted mother of Christine McNamee and her husband Joseph of East Boston. Dear sister of the late Tina Cantillo, John Avallone and Virginia and her surviving husband Charles Douglas. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Elena's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 T:800-805-5856. In accordance with guidlines, due to COVID-19, all services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall. A Memorial Service in celebration of Elena's life will be held at a later date. For more info please visit www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020
