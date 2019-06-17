RODRIGUES, Elena (Scoppetuolo) Of Windham, NH, formerly of Orient Heights East Boston, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Charles Rodrigues. Loving mother of Charles Rodrigues and his wife Ann of Saugus, Dana Rodrigues and his wife Laura of North Andover, Russell Rodrigues of Tewksbury, Donna Scalfani and her husband Donald of Peabody, Darlene Estes and her husband Warren of NH and the late Charlene Rodrigues. Dear sister of Julia Scoppetuolo and her husband Robert Clausen of FL, Josephine Scoppetuolo and her husband Leonard Nelson of Boston, Anthony Scoppetuolo and his wife Philomeena of Wilmington and the late Theresa Shire, Mary Cimino and Joseph and John Scoppetuolo. Adored grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Elena was employed for many years at Lombardo's in East Boston. Family and friends will honor Elena's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Wednesday, June 19, from 4PM to 8PM and again 9:30AM, Thursday morning before leaving in procession to St. Joseph- St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston, for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 11AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For guest book and directions www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home



Revere (781) 284-1127 Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019