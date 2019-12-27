|
TONTODONATO, Elena T. (Alvino) Of Stoneham, beloved wife of the late Edward Tontodonato, Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the age of 101. Loving daughter of the late Alfonso and Mary (Scotti) Alvino. Wife of the late Louis Dioguardi. Beloved sister of Gloria Alvino, Marie Fitzgibbon and the late Diana Campagna and the late Joseph Alvino. Cherished aunt to many loving nieces, nephews and many loving great-nieces and great-nephews. Elena was proud veteran, having served in the United States Army Air Corps. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28) STONEHAM, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrating Elena's Eternal Life at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am.
Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Elena's Family in the Funeral Home on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 3 to 7pm. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Peabody.
Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Peabody.

Please consider making a donation in Elena's Memory to the , State House #546, Boston, MA 02133.
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019