Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
71 Central St.
Stoneham, MA
ELENA T. (ALVINO) TONTODONATO


1918 - 2019
ELENA T. (ALVINO) TONTODONATO Obituary
TONTODONATO, Elena T. (Alvino) Of Stoneham, beloved wife of the late Edward Tontodonato, Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the age of 101. Loving daughter of the late Alfonso and Mary (Scotti) Alvino. Wife of the late Louis Dioguardi. Beloved sister of Gloria Alvino, Marie Fitzgibbon and the late Diana Campagna and the late Joseph Alvino. Cherished aunt to many loving nieces, nephews and many loving great-nieces and great-nephews. Elena was proud veteran, having served in the United States Army Air Corps. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28) STONEHAM, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrating Elena's Eternal Life at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am.

Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Elena's Family in the Funeral Home on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 3 to 7pm. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Peabody.

Please consider making a donation in Elena's Memory to the , State House #546, Boston, MA 02133. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome. Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life~Sharing Memories

781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
